Sierra Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,828,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,734,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,876,000.

VGK stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

