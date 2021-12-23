Shaker Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDF stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

