Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $471.91

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 471.91 ($6.23) and traded as high as GBX 472.20 ($6.24). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 464.20 ($6.13), with a volume of 479,923 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.33) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 535.71 ($7.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 471.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

