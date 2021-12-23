Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.11

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.11 and traded as low as C$7.78. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.18, with a volume of 336,665 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.75.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.56 million and a PE ratio of -115.49.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.1604261 EPS for the current year.

Village Farms International Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.