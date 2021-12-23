Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.94

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and traded as high as $32.66. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 3,202 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

