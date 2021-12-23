STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.40

STM Group Plc (LON:STM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 33.40 ($0.44). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.44), with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of £19.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03.

Get STM Group alerts:

In other news, insider Alan Roy Kentish purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £93,000 ($122,869.60).

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Spain, the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.