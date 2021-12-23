iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,413 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $70.00 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35.

