RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.