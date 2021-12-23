RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.71.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $96.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

