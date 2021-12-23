Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.71. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $110.62 and a one year high of $136.75.

