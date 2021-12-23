The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.97 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $15.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 56,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK stock opened at $57.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

