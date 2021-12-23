Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.85.

