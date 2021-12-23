ING Groep NV Purchases 658 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ING Groep NV raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CME Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $227.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.79.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.