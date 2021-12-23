CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,449 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of CME Group worth $92,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $227.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.14. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

