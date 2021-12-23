Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $32,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,017,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,297,561,000 after acquiring an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,378 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $40.42 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

