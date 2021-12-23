Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 208,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,672 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $150,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lennar by 105.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Lennar by 38.5% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennar by 64.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,771,000 after buying an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

