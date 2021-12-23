Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 134,818 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134,818 shares during the period. CRH comprises approximately 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.12% of CRH worth $44,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 21,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.