Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 9,826 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,826 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after buying an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after buying an additional 227,514 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.