Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 337,995 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,704,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,995 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $540,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,419,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

