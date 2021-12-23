AEGON USA Investment Management LLC Sells 39,109 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRA. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after buying an additional 111,769 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 158.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 92,256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 166.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 81,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,739,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,048,000 after buying an additional 55,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

FRA opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $13.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.