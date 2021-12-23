Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,872 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $354,350,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.7% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,651,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,998,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

