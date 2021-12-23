Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,210 Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 67,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 43.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Malibu Boats by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Malibu Boats by 25.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 51,295 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Malibu Boats by 99.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

