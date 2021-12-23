Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 1,755 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 302.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.