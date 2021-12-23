Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $217,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.78.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

