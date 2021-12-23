Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Leidos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $86.41 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

