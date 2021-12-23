Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Sells 11,789 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a PE ratio of -178.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

