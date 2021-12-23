Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,170 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of James River Group worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $986.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

