Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 43,145 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,145 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $25,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selway Asset Management raised its position in WESCO International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International stock opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Schulz sold 10,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,378,293.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

