HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,402 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

