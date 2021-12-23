Clearstead Trust LLC Takes $70,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

