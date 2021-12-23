Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Avalara accounts for 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $59,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after purchasing an additional 214,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 20.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,904,000 after buying an additional 241,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its 200 day moving average is $163.55. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $117.33 and a one year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,887 shares of company stock worth $13,713,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

