Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) is Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159,045 shares during the quarter. Ares Management accounts for about 1.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Ares Management worth $81,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146,690 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 263.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.