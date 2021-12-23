Clearstead Trust LLC Invests $212,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $187.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

