Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,612 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $8,903,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.