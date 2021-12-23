Clearstead Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 815 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $215.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.94. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.84 and a 1-year high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.36.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

