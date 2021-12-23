Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $44.33 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,553 shares during the period. Infosys makes up approximately 0.6% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $44,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

