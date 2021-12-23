NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $9.07 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,000. Absolute Software accounts for about 5.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 1.66% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Absolute Software by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

ABST opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.98%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

