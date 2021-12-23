Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $684,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $338.72 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $349.72. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

