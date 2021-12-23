NewGen Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. FirstService comprises about 2.0% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FirstService by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,596,000 after buying an additional 171,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in FirstService by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in FirstService by 2.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after buying an additional 83,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,344,000 after buying an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSV opened at $191.61 on Thursday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $132.13 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.59.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.52%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

