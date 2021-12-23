The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2,165.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

