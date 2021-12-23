Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
VINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 170.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 321.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 24.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 270,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
