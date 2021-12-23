CryptEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $873,946.38 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $10.28 or 0.00021112 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $873,946.38 and approximately $310.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,323.95 or 0.99228300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00055771 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00032054 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.44 or 0.01442394 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002074 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

