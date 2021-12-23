UChain Hits Market Cap of $22,780.93 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. UChain has a total market capitalization of $22,780.93 and approximately $3,728.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One UChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00210348 BTC.

UChain Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

UChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

