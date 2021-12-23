$247.70 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce $247.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.00 million and the lowest is $243.40 million. US Ecology reported sales of $241.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $974.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $978.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.