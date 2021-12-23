Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $431.32

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.32 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.17). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.42), with a volume of 30,010 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.70. The company has a market capitalization of £194.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.