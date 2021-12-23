Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $431.32

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.32 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.17). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.42), with a volume of 30,010 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.34) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 407.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.70. The company has a market capitalization of £194.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

