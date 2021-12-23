Kivalliq Energy (CVE:KIV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kivalliq Energy Co. (CVE:KIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.07. Kivalliq Energy shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06.

Kivalliq Energy Company Profile (CVE:KIV)

Kivalliq Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for uranium and gold deposits. The company has the Angilak, Baker Basin, and the Baffin Gold Properties in Nunavut Territory; the Genesis Property in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba; and the Hatchet Lake Property in Saskatchewan.

