Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.93. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 2,532 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.81 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

