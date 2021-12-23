Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.277 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $106.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $111.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,363 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

