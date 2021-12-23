Old North State Trust LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 114,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,698,000 after buying an additional 85,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $735 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.60, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.58 and a 200-day moving average of $232.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.93%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock worth $181,730,212. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

