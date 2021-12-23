Chronos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,928.30 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,899.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,748.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

