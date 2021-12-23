Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.88.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion and a PE ratio of -32.39.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

